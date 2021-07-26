Energy Alert
Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson visits Mountain Home on COVID-19 tour

Gov. Hutchinson addresses COVID-19 crisis in Mountain Home, Ark.
Gov. Hutchinson addresses COVID-19 crisis in Mountain Home, Ark.(KY3)
By Noah Tucker
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOUNTAIN HOME, Ark. (KY3) - Arkansas governor Asa Hutchinson visited Mountain Home on Monday as part of his tour to raise awareness and answer questions about the vaccine.

The state of Arkansas reports a vaccination rate (at least one dose) of 45%, which is higher than Baxter County which sits at 40.5%. Gov. Hutchinson took the forum floor to answer questions from the public with the help of local medical professionals.

”What happens with the virus, and how are vaccination rate is going, and what is the best way to address that,” said Gov. Hutchinson. ”As I consult with the legislature, if they see some things that could be accomplished that’s helpful to fight the virus, then I’m absolutely open to that.”

During the Q&A, many in attendance expressed concerns with the vaccine.

”And you’re talking about 300 cases, 1,700 cases and for that we should all stand in line for an unproven, untested vaccine,” said one participant.

”I believe that we were given an immune system for a reason, I believe that it works,” said audience member.

Along with the forum Baxter Regional Medical Center along with the Arkansas Department of Health hosted a vaccine clinic.

”With the increase in cases right now, it’s more important now than ever for people to get vaccinated,” said Richard Taffner, who is a regional manager for the Arkansas Department of Health. ”We were hopeful to have 20 people come in, but we’ve had a much larger turnout than that. And we’re really excited to see more people seeking vaccination.”

In total, Baxter Regional reported giving 154 vaccines on the day in collaboration with the public forum.

”Kids are going back to school, kinda feel like it was important for her to get the vaccine,’ said Ted Zawislak.

”I thought it was important for me to be the person most responsible for my own health,” said Gary Beck.

To report a correction or typo, please email digitalnews@ky3.com

