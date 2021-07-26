Energy Alert
Arkansas hospital hits new peak of COVID-19 patients

By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — The University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences on Monday said it’s reached a new peak of COVID-19 patients at its hospital as a surge in coronavirus cases continued in the state.

UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson tweeted that the hospital had 66 COVID-19 patients, surpassing the record it reached in January when it had 63.

The Department of Health said the number of people hospitalized statewide with COVID-19 rose by 44 on Sunday to 919. The state’s COVID-19 cases rose by 1,022 and its deaths increased by six.

The rolling average number of daily new cases in the state has increased by 161% over the past two weeks, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University researchers. Only 36% of the state’s population is fully vaccinated, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Arkansas school district heads back to school amid Delta variant surge