Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Arkansas school district heads back to school amid Delta variant surge

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:58 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ark. (WMC) - The summer is coming to an end for students in the Marion school district. For the second year, students will be returning in the midst of a pandemic.

This school year, students will not have to wear masks. The Marion School district has made it optional. This is because of a state-wide law that prevents school districts from mandating masks in the classroom.

Monday, the district is also going back to 100% in-person learning.

Some parents are concerned about the rise in COVID-19 cases in Arkansas, and vaccination rates only being at 27% in Crittenden County.

Many children are not old enough to be vaccinated and some parents feel better knowing there will be staff that have gotten vaccinated

“I feel that the adult population that are going to be interacting with my children are mostly vaccinated,” said parent Michelle Schwartz.

Superintendent Glen Fenter also says vaccines are not required for staff, but staff will be rewarded with a $200 stipend to spend over the Labor Day holiday.

Democratic lawmakers from the state are urging Governor Asa Hutchinson to lift the ban preventing schools from requiring masks, but Hutchinson says he wants to focus on vaccinations.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded Sunday afternoon to a crash involving a vehicle and a Jonesboro fire truck,...
Authorities respond to Jonesboro fire truck crash
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Nine arrested as search continues for missing Howell County men
A Jonesboro man was injured and one other person was killed Friday evening in a crash in...
Report: Jonesboro man injured in crash, facing several charges
The vaccine clinic at Fisher Street United Methodist Church has a light showing Saturday...
Jonesboro vaccine clinic struggles with turnout
Asa Hutchinson
Arkansas governor discusses state’s COVID-19 response, vaccination efforts on ‘Full Court Press’ as cases spike

Latest News

With the 2021-22 school year set to begin in just a few weeks, area districts are drawing up...
Schools preparing for another year with COVID-19
Massey, who now serves as chancellor emeritus, retired in December as chancellor at...
Massey honored by A-State board for career
Students enter Gulf Middle School during the first day of school for Pasco County Schools in...
Schools confront more polarization with mask rules for fall
Pictured from left to right: Teriann Turner, ASUN Advancement Officer; Laura Collier; Dr....
Woman donates $100k to ASU-Newport: ‘All I ever want to do is help’