Arkansas State track & field teams, athletes recognized for academics

By Caleb Garner - Arkansas State Athletics
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:02 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Success both in competition and in the classroom continue to be hallmarks of the Arkansas State track and field programs.

Both the men’s and women’s track and field teams were named USTFCCCA All-Academic Teams, each boasting cumulative GPAs of 3.0 or higher, while 13 total athletes (10 women, 3 men) garnered All-Academic individual honors. In order to be recognized, student-athletes had to own a minimum cumulative GPA of 3.25 and must have finished the season ranked in the top 96 in any championship individual event, indoors and outdoors combined.

On the men’s side, Eron Carter, Bradley Jelmert and Bennett Pascoe earned honors. Carter and Pascoe recently capped off their seasons at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships with All-American honors, with Carter being an honorable-mention honoree while Pascoe claimed second-team laurels. Pascoe also competed at the U.S. Olympic Team Trials in the steeplechase and recently was named CoSIDA Academic All-District.

For the women, the Sun Belt Conference-leading 10 award winners include Lauren Beauchamp, Osereme Erewele, Grace Flowers, Allie Hensley, Sydney Lane, Pauline Meyer, Camryn Newton-Smith, Sarah Trammel, Imani Udoumana and Babette Vandeput. Six of the 10 competed in the NCAA West Prelims during the outdoor season, while Vandeput, the Sun Belt discus champion, recently received CoSIDA Academic All-District honors.

2021 USTFCCCA All-Academic Individuals

MEN

Eron Carter

Bradley Jelmert

Bennett Pascoe

WOMEN

Lauren Beauchamp

Osereme Erewele

Grace Flowers

Allie Hensley

Sydney Lane

Pauline Meyer

Camryn Newton-Smith

Sarah Trammel

Imani Udoumana

Babette Vandeput

