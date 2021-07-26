Austin Reaves & Moses Moody expected to be selected in NBA Draft

A couple players with Natural State connections are expected to be selected this week in the NBA Draft.

Austin Reaves competed in the NBA Draft Combine last month. The Cedar Ridge alum is projected as a 2nd round pick. Reaves earned AP All-American and All-Big 12 honors this past season. He’s the first player in Oklahoma history to lead the team in scoring, assists, and rebounds in the same season. Reaves has competed in several pre-draft workouts.

“I feel like I’m able to step on the floor right now and contribute to a team,” Reaves said in a NBA Combine zoom. “Just with my basketball knowledge and willing to buy in to any type of role that any team wants to give me is something that I believe with the maturity part comes into play. I feel like my pick and roll offense and being able to get other people involved is something that’ll translate quick, because that’s how all types of basketball is going these days. Something to work on is just skill set, and getting my body better. Getting stronger, just things like that. Never being complacent, just keep working forward to get better.”

A Razorback’s draft stock rose in Chicago. Moses Moody was 1st among combine guards in wingspan and standing reach. He’s projected as a 1st round pick.

“I can knock down shots, I can get to the cup. I can score on all three levels I think. So I think that translates very well,” Moody said in a NBA Combine zoom. “Today’s game is so positionless sometimes. I can be anywhere from the 1 to 4 on a team. And maybe even a 5 sometimes.”

The NBA Draft is Thursday at 7:00pm CT on KAIT-ABC and ESPN.

Austin Reaves in Mock NBA Drafts

ESPN: 2nd Round (#45 - Celtics)

Sports Illustrated: 2nd Round (#45 - Celtics)

Bleacher Report: 2nd Round (#49 - Nets)

Moses Moody in Mock NBA Drafts

Bleacher Report: 1st Round (#7 - Warriors)

ESPN: 1st Round (#8 - Magic)

CBS Sports: 1st Round (#8 - Magic)

NBC Sports: 1st Round (#13 - Pacers)

Sports Illustrated: 1st Round (#15 - Wizards)

