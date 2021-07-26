Former A-State coaches Harsin and Drinkwitz take podium at SEC Media Days

HOOVER, Ala. (KAIT) - Arkansas State wasn’t just represented at the Sun Belt Conference Media Day, they were represented in the SEC Media Days.

Bryan Harsin and Eli Drinkwitz were on the sideline as head coach and offensive coordinator for the Red Wolves in 2013. Now, both coaches were at the podium for SEC Media Days.

Harsin is in his first year at Auburn after replacing Gus Malzahn for the second time in his career. Harsin spent the past seven seasons at Boise State. He says this is an opportunity unlike anything he’s had before.

“Being at Boise State was special but this was different,” Harsin said. “There’s been other opportunities, but not like this. And it’s the leadership at Auburn, it’s now what I’ve learned, even more so the community at Auburn, and the chance to be in the SEC and to play against the very best.”

Harsin will be in the same conference as his former offensive coordinator Eli Drinkwitz.

The second-year Missouri Head Coach looks to take another step forward in Columbia this year after a five-win season and even cracking the top-25. He said closing the gap between Mizzou and schools like Georgia and Florida is a big goal for the Tigers.

“How do we close the gap amongst the upper echelon teams in the SEC,” Drinkwitz asked. “It’s going to be a process, it’s not just something that happens overnight. I’ve got to remind our fanbase that Coach Smart and Coach Mullen have years of experience at their school and we’re trying to close that gap in a hurry but we’re not going to do it overnight.”

