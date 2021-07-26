Former Razorback Lopez carries country’s flag at Opening Ceremony
Published: Jul. 25, 2021 at 9:04 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOKYO (KAIT) -
Former Razorback golfer Gaby Lopez carried the Mexican flag at the Tokyo 2020 Opening Ceremony.
Lopez was a standout on Arkansas’ golf team. She’s a two-time NC-double-A First Team All-American. And now, she can add Olympian to her resume.
“It has been the best experience God, life, golf, has given me,” Lopez said. “Today, I feel more proud to be Mexican, to be this girl that one day dreamt of carrying the flag for her country.”
Lopez joins fellow Razorback alum Maria Fassi (Fah-si) on Mexico’s women’s golf team. The tournament begins play on August 3rd.
