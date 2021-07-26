Gov. Parson speaks out against mask mandates

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - Governor Mike Parson is again stating he against mask mandates.

The governor made the statement on social media after the City of St. Louis and St. Louis County enacted a new mask mandate starting on Monday, July 26.

“Dictating mask mandates when we have the vaccine is ignoring the real solution and eroding public trust,” stated Gov. Parson.

He went on to claim that re-imposing mask orders, regardless of vaccination status, is wrong and reduces the incentive of getting a vaccine.

In the past, Gov. Parson has been vocal about not issuing mask requirements statewide.

