Gunfire erupts during backyard party in Texas; guests stone gunman to death

Officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds and serious injuries, police said.
Officers found multiple victims with gunshot wounds and serious injuries, police said.
By Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: Jul. 26, 2021 at 1:45 PM CDT
FORT WORTH, Texas (KWTX) - A gunman who opened fire at people during a backyard party early Monday in Fort Worth killing one and injuring three others was beaten to death with a landscaping brick, authorities say.

Officers responded to the shooting at around 1 a.m. Monday in the 5600 block of Shiloh Drive where they found multiple victims with gunshot wounds and serious injuries, police said.

They determined the gunman was at the gathering but became upset, left, then returned with another person and “became involved in a verbal altercation with multiple people,” police said.

The gunman shot at least one person, whose injuries weren’t life threatening, and then others at the gathering gave chase.

“The shooter turned and fired at other people; a group picked up concrete landscaping bricks and started ‘throwing them’ at the shooter. At some point, the shooter was caught by the group and either fell or was taken down to the ground,” police said.

The gunman continued to fire and struck at least two more people.

One of the victims died at the scene.

“The shooter was struck multiple times with at least one landscaping brick and was pronounced dead at the scene,” police said.

Investigators have recovered the handgun they think the gunman used.

Copyright 2021 KWTX. All rights reserved.

