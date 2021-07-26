Energy Alert
July 26: What you need to know

By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 5:40 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, July 26. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A Heat Advisory continues for much of the area, so try to limit outdoor activities to the early morning and late evening.

Afternoon highs over the next few days will have no problem reaching the mid-90s with humidity taking the heat index near 105°F.

A stationary front may provide relief for a lucky few of us today and tomorrow; isolated showers and storms should pop up during the afternoon.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

Faced with nurses burning out, one Northeast Arkansas hospital is offering $15,000 signing bonuses for new bedside nurses.

Meanwhile, doctors and nurses are being put to the test once again as COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arkansas top 900 with 18 more people put on ventilators in just one day.

Something exciting is brewing in Jonesboro that should make beer drinkers happy.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

