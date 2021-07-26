July 26: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, July 26. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

A Heat Advisory continues for much of the area, so try to limit outdoor activities to the early morning and late evening.

Afternoon highs over the next few days will have no problem reaching the mid-90s with humidity taking the heat index near 105°F.

A stationary front may provide relief for a lucky few of us today and tomorrow; isolated showers and storms should pop up during the afternoon.

News Headlines

Faced with nurses burning out, one Northeast Arkansas hospital is offering $15,000 signing bonuses for new bedside nurses.

Meanwhile, doctors and nurses are being put to the test once again as COVID-19 hospitalizations in Arkansas top 900 with 18 more people put on ventilators in just one day.

Something exciting is brewing in Jonesboro that should make beer drinkers happy.

