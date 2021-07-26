Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Louisiana veteran donates kidney to wife after COVID-19 caused her kidneys to fail

The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy,...
The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy, after hers failed due to COVID-19.(Baylor Scott & White)
By Destinee Patterson and Gray News Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 4:57 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA/Gray News) - The Allens are a match in more ways than one. The Shreveport couple shares both love and kidneys.

KSLA reported that LeVar Allen served in the U.S. Navy from 1998 to 2001. His wife, Brandy Allen, says he already does so much for her and the country, but he could not just stand by when Brandy Allen was diagnosed with COVID-19 in April of 2020.

The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy,...
The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy, after hers failed due to COVID-19.(Baylor Scott & White)

“Instantly, I knew that I was going to [donate my kidney],” LeVar Allen said, smiling. “I love her.”

The virus had attacked Brandy Allen’s kidneys.

“By day four, I started to feel very ill. My husband took me to the hospital and they said, ‘You’re in kidney failure,’” Brandy Allen explained.

The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy,...
The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy, after hers failed due to COVID-19.(Baylor Scott & White)

Since that moment, Brandy Allen has been on dialysis. She has visited clinics in Shreveport; Jackson, Mississippi; and Dallas, Texas.

“It was a three to five-year waiting period,” LeVar Allen said.

The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy,...
The Allens are connected in more ways than one; LeVar donated his kidney to his wife, Brandy, after hers failed due to COVID-19.(Baylor Scott & White)

“You also get microvascular clotting, a vascular disease, from it, so you get little clots all over the place. If they happen to go to your kidney, then your kidney doesn’t get the blood supply it’s supposed to,” Dr. David Arnold said.

Dr. Arnold performed the transplant for the couple at Baylor University Medical Center earlier in early July. The couple is staying in Dallas for a few more weeks while they recover.

Copyright 2021 KSLA via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded Sunday afternoon to a crash involving a vehicle and a Jonesboro fire truck,...
Authorities respond to Jonesboro fire truck crash
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Nine arrested as search continues for missing Howell County men
A Jonesboro man was injured and one other person was killed Friday evening in a crash in...
Report: Jonesboro man injured in fatal crash, facing several charges
The vaccine clinic at Fisher Street United Methodist Church has a light showing Saturday...
Jonesboro vaccine clinic struggles with turnout
The state of Arkansas reported over 40 hospitalizations statewide Sunday due to COVID-19 as...
Hospitalizations reach over 900 as state reports 1,022 new COVID-19 cases

Latest News

Denis McDonough, Secretary of Veterans Affairs, testifies before the Senate Committee on...
VA requires COVID-19 vaccination for health care workers
Workers with Surfside Public Works sweep up dead flowers from a makeshift memorial for victims...
Family: Last victim ID’d in Florida condo building collapse
Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi poses in his office during an interview with The...
Biden says US combat mission in Iraq to conclude by year end
Linn County Deputy Courtney Couch died in a weekend paddleboarding accident.
Deputy drowns after attempting to help child while paddleboarding