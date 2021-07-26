Energy Alert
Man accused of groping teenage store employee

The victim told officers that Donald A. Raymer “grabbed her buttocks from behind and touched...
The victim told officers that Donald A. Raymer “grabbed her buttocks from behind and touched her between her legs.”(Poplar Bluff Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
POPLAR BLUFF, Mo. (KAIT) - Police arrested a 31-year-old man accused of touching a teenage store employee between her legs.

Lt. Keith Hefner with the Poplar Bluff Police Department said Monday the incident occurred around 1:45 p.m. Sunday, July 25, at JC Penney, 515 S. Westwood Blvd.

The victim told officers that Donald A. Raymer “grabbed her buttocks from behind and touched her between her legs.”

A store manager provided more information then pointed out Raymer to Lt. Joe Ward, who arrested him on suspicion of second-degree sexual misconduct.

“After reviewing body camera footage, video from JC Penney, and discussing the facts of the case with Lt. Ward,” Hefner said, Prosecuting Attorney Kacey Proctor upgraded the charge to first-degree sexual abuse.

Raymer is being held at the Butler County Jail in lieu of a $100,000 cash/surety bond.

He is also being held without bond on a parole violation.

