Mayor McClendon strongly encouraging use of masks in West Memphis

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon is strongly encouraging the use of masks as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads rapidly throughout the Mid-South.

He’s asking that masks be worn in public spaces including businesses, churches and large gatherings involving non-vaccinated individuals.

Though masks cannot be mandated in Arkansas, McClendon has hopes this will slow the spread of the virus and its variants.

“Obviously we are not passing a mask mandate because I don’t have the authority to do that,” said McClendon. “Our governor and our legislative body have deemed that illegal. But what I’m doing is asking citizens to use good judgment.”

