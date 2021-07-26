Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Mayor McClendon strongly encouraging use of masks in West Memphis

By WMC Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (WMC) - West Memphis Mayor Marco McClendon is strongly encouraging the use of masks as the COVID-19 Delta variant spreads rapidly throughout the Mid-South.

He’s asking that masks be worn in public spaces including businesses, churches and large gatherings involving non-vaccinated individuals.

Though masks cannot be mandated in Arkansas, McClendon has hopes this will slow the spread of the virus and its variants.

“Obviously we are not passing a mask mandate because I don’t have the authority to do that,” said McClendon. “Our governor and our legislative body have deemed that illegal. But what I’m doing is asking citizens to use good judgment.”

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded Sunday afternoon to a crash involving a vehicle and a Jonesboro fire truck,...
Authorities respond to Jonesboro fire truck crash
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Nine arrested as search continues for missing Howell County men
A Jonesboro man was injured and one other person was killed Friday evening in a crash in...
Report: Jonesboro man injured in fatal crash, facing several charges
The vaccine clinic at Fisher Street United Methodist Church has a light showing Saturday...
Jonesboro vaccine clinic struggles with turnout
The state of Arkansas reported over 40 hospitalizations statewide Sunday due to COVID-19 as...
Hospitalizations reach over 900 as state reports 1,022 new COVID-19 cases

Latest News

A medical professional fills a syringe with the COVID-19 vaccine in this undated file photo.
Vaccinate Region 8: Where you can get the COVID-19 vaccine
Governor Mike Parson is again stating he against mask mandates.
Gov. Parson speaks out against mask mandates
UAMS Chancellor Dr. Cam Patterson tweeted that the hospital had 66 COVID-19 patients,...
Arkansas hospital hits new peak of COVID-19 patients
A mask mandate will return to St. Louis County on Monday, July 26.
New mask mandate in effect in St. Louis Co.