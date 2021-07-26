Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

New Arkansas COVID-19 cases top 2,000, 1st time in 5 months

COVID-19 continues to rage through Arkansas as new day-over-day cases topped 2,000 for the...
COVID-19 continues to rage through Arkansas as new day-over-day cases topped 2,000 for the first time since February.(CDC)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:09 AM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — COVID-19 continues to rage through Arkansas as new day-over-day cases topped 2,000 for the first time since February.

State health officials reported 2,015 new cases Saturday as the highly contagious delta variant swept across the state, prompting the state to resume weekend daily updates. Another 1,022 were reported Sunday.

Forty-eight more COVID-19 cases required hospitalization over the weekend, and 13 more deaths were reported.

The state averaged 626 new cases a day per 100,000 population over the past two weeks, an increase of 140.7% and a rate that topped the nation’s states, according to Johns Hopkins University research data.

Although the Arkansas vaccination rate has been among the nation’s lowest, State Epidemiologist Jennifer Dillaha told the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that 32,466 first doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered last week, the most since late April.

“I do feel that people are now sensing an increased sense of urgency compared to where we were a month ago,” Dillaha said. “So many people who delayed vaccination have taken the step to get vaccinated, which gives me a lot of hope for shortening the duration of this surge.”

As of Sunday, the COVID-19 pandemic had caused 375,350 cases in Arkansas, killing 6,054 people. Of those total cases, 15,277 were active Sunday, according to state health officials. Meanwhile, 36% of the state population had completed their vaccinations, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded Sunday afternoon to a crash involving a vehicle and a Jonesboro fire truck,...
Authorities respond to Jonesboro fire truck crash
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Nine arrested as search continues for missing Howell County men
A Jonesboro man was injured and one other person was killed Friday evening in a crash in...
Report: Jonesboro man injured in fatal crash, facing several charges
The vaccine clinic at Fisher Street United Methodist Church has a light showing Saturday...
Jonesboro vaccine clinic struggles with turnout
Asa Hutchinson
Arkansas governor discusses state’s COVID-19 response, vaccination efforts on ‘Full Court Press’ as cases spike

Latest News

A mask mandate will return to St. Louis County on Monday, July 26.
WATCH LIVE: Officials to hold briefing on St. Louis Co. mask mandate
Arkansas school district heads back to school amid Delta variant surge
Less than 58% of Americans 12 and up are fully vaccinated. If that doesn't improve, the...
With new COVID cases on the rise, experts push for vaccination to prevent worst-case scenario
A nurse at Unity Health's Newport facility ideally works with one in six patients.
Unity Health offering big bonuses in effort to sign nurses