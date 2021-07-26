New duplexes are planned for area on North Church Street

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new subdivision of duplexes is in the works in Jonesboro.

Property on North Church Street is up for rezoning at Tuesday’s metropolitan area planning commission meeting.

This area is R-1, residential, but the rezoning application is for it to be changed to PD-R, which is residential attached homes.

Right now, its current designation doesn’t allow that.

Several people who live in the area weren’t happy when speaking about the issue Monday.

Two women said it could bring unwanted traffic and noise.

“I thought, ‘Oh no,’ I knew it would happen one day, but I was hoping it wouldn’t,” said Mary Freeman.

“I moved out here to get away from all that and my grandchildren, by the time they got grown, I figure it will be houses everywhere, but I don’t want to start it now,” Virginia Shields said.

We dug through the zoning application, and if approved, there will be more than 170 lots with at least two homes per lot.

That has neighbors like Freeman and Shields worried.

“It was real quiet when I moved here, but now it’s getting real noisy,” said Freeman. “But I don’t want a lot of houses built outright in my back door and the side of my house.”

Wendy Spanos, one of the property owners, spoke Monday and said many of the other owners are not okay with the rezone. She thought the area was being rezoned to agriculture later this year.

A pre-meeting for Tuesday’s MAPC meeting to get more info on the situation took place Monday.

No one representing that rezoning of the area on North Church Street attended Monday’s meeting.

