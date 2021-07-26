Energy Alert
Newport approves construction of downtown internet park

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Relief for Newport’s internet woes is coming, as a $165,765 grant will turn an empty downtown lot into the city’s best connection point.

The city is building an outdoor Wi-Fi Access Point, using funding from a grant designated for COVID-19 relief.

The idea is to expand the public internet from the Jackson County Library to a small park area across the street.

“So this is going to be a 24/7 Wi-Fi Accessibility Point, for schoolwork, for anything people need,” Jon Chadwell, director of Newport’s Economic Development Commission, said. “We are just trying to make it to where when people are worried about getting in a crowd, and they can sit in the safety of their car or outdoors at a table and be able to do the work they need to do.”

Right now, an environmental review is underway for the property, and the city is hoping to have the access point built and up and running by the end of 2021.

