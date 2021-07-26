Energy Alert
Restaurant requires vaccines for customers in Georgia

By WSB staff
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 2:11 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
(WSB) - A metro Atlanta restaurant is one of the first businesses in Georgia to require its customers to be fully vaccinated for COVID-19.

The owner of Argosy made the decision earlier this week, posting on the doors and social media pages: No vax, no service.

“It should be everybody’s choice is what I think,” said resident David Carpenter.

“I personally don’t have a problem with it … I am vaccinated,” said resident Megan Mewbron.

Armando Celentano, the restaurant owner, spoke via Zoom after he and several of his employees tested positive for the virus. He said they were breakthrough cases because they were all fully vaccinated.

“We did it strictly as a business decision after multiple of our staff members tested COVID positive, and we had to close down in the middle of a busy weekend, losing out on tens of thousands of dollars,” Celentano said.

That’s why he says he made the tough and controversial decision.

“We decided after a discussion that it would make better business sense to not allow unvaccinated people who are more likely to spread COVID into our establishment,” Celentano said.

“That’s unfortunate, because I don’t want to get the vaccination,” said resident Demirez Mathis.

When it comes to enforcing the new rule, the owner says the signs are doing most of the heavy lifting. He says they are not afraid to ask someone to prove they are vaccinated.

“This is private property for a privately owned, independent small business in the United States of America,” Celentano said. “This is absolutely no different than ‘No shoes, no shirt, no service.’”

