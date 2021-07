JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - With much of the area under a heat advisory, one charity is offering a place for people to keep cool.

The Salvation Army of Jonesboro, 800 Cate Ave., announced it would open its doors to the public Monday as a cooling center.

The center will be open from 1 until 6 p.m.

Anyone needing a cool place to stay is welcome.

