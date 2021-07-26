Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

WATCH LIVE: Officials to hold briefing on St. Louis Co. mask mandate

A mask mandate will return to St. Louis County on Monday, July 26.
A mask mandate will return to St. Louis County on Monday, July 26.(WBKO)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Jul. 23, 2021 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A mask mandate will return to the county on Monday, July 26.

According to St. Louis County officials, masks will be required indoors in the county regardless of vaccination status.

Everyone age five and over will be required to wear a mask.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and County Executive Dr. Sam Page will hold a media briefing at 9:30 a.m. to take questions about the mandate.

Exceptions to the mandate include people who are seated in a restaurant or bar eating and drinking and individuals with disabilities that prevent them from putting on or removing a face mask.

Wearing masks outdoors, especially in group settings, is not required, but strongly encouraged.

Officials said the new mask mandate is due to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations and the spread of the Delta variant.

“We’ve lost more than 500 St. Louisans to COVID-19, and if our region doesn’t work together to protect one another, we could see spikes that overwhelm our hospital and public health systems,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the City of St. Louis.

On July 21, the county issued a health advisory due to increasing cases of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded Sunday afternoon to a crash involving a vehicle and a Jonesboro fire truck,...
Authorities respond to Jonesboro fire truck crash
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Nine arrested as search continues for missing Howell County men
A Jonesboro man was injured and one other person was killed Friday evening in a crash in...
Report: Jonesboro man injured in fatal crash, facing several charges
The vaccine clinic at Fisher Street United Methodist Church has a light showing Saturday...
Jonesboro vaccine clinic struggles with turnout
Asa Hutchinson
Arkansas governor discusses state’s COVID-19 response, vaccination efforts on ‘Full Court Press’ as cases spike

Latest News

COVID-19 continues to rage through Arkansas as new day-over-day cases topped 2,000 for the...
New Arkansas COVID-19 cases top 2,000, 1st time in 5 months
Arkansas school district heads back to school amid Delta variant surge
Less than 58% of Americans 12 and up are fully vaccinated. If that doesn't improve, the...
With new COVID cases on the rise, experts push for vaccination to prevent worst-case scenario
A nurse at Unity Health's Newport facility ideally works with one in six patients.
Unity Health offering big bonuses in effort to sign nurses