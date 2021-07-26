WATCH LIVE: Officials to hold briefing on St. Louis Co. mask mandate

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A mask mandate will return to the county on Monday, July 26.

According to St. Louis County officials, masks will be required indoors in the county regardless of vaccination status.

Everyone age five and over will be required to wear a mask.

St. Louis Mayor Tishaura O. Jones and County Executive Dr. Sam Page will hold a media briefing at 9:30 a.m. to take questions about the mandate.

Exceptions to the mandate include people who are seated in a restaurant or bar eating and drinking and individuals with disabilities that prevent them from putting on or removing a face mask.

Wearing masks outdoors, especially in group settings, is not required, but strongly encouraged.

Officials said the new mask mandate is due to rising COVID-19 hospitalizations and the spread of the Delta variant.

“We’ve lost more than 500 St. Louisans to COVID-19, and if our region doesn’t work together to protect one another, we could see spikes that overwhelm our hospital and public health systems,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of health for the City of St. Louis.

As COVID-19 hospitalizations rise & the Delta variant spreads, masks will be required indoors in St. Louis County regardless of your vaccination status beginning Monday, July 26. — St. Louis County, MO (@STLCounty) July 23, 2021

On July 21, the county issued a health advisory due to increasing cases of COVID-19.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.