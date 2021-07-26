Tyler Zuber fares well Saturday for Royals

KANSAS CITY (KAIT) - Arkansas State alum Tyler Zuber made his MLB return over the weekend.

The White Hall native got the ball in the 5th inning Saturday for the Royals. Kansas City trailed 5 - 0, Detroit had runners on the corners and nobody out. Zuber struck out the first batter he faced. He gave up a sacrifice fly but bounced back with a groundout to retire the side.

Zuber spent June and most of July in Omaha. His strong showing in Triple-A earned the former Red Wolf another chance in MLB.

Tyler was optioned back to Triple-A on Sunday.

