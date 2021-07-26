Tyler Zuber fares well Saturday for Royals
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY (KAIT) - Arkansas State alum Tyler Zuber made his MLB return over the weekend.
The White Hall native got the ball in the 5th inning Saturday for the Royals. Kansas City trailed 5 - 0, Detroit had runners on the corners and nobody out. Zuber struck out the first batter he faced. He gave up a sacrifice fly but bounced back with a groundout to retire the side.
Zuber spent June and most of July in Omaha. His strong showing in Triple-A earned the former Red Wolf another chance in MLB.
Tyler was optioned back to Triple-A on Sunday.
