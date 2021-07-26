WANTED: Man suspected in attempted murder

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Blytheville police need help to find a man suspected of opening fire on another man at a grocery store.

A Mississippi County District Court judge on Monday issued a warrant for the arrest of 23-year-old Kenteriyas Shakerion Ford of Blytheville on suspicion of first-degree attempted murder.

The shooting took place inside Larry’s Grocery Store, 609 S. Ruddle Rd., around 10 p.m. Sunday, July 25.

Chief Ross Thompson said the victim, 24-year-old D’Marcus Black, suffered multiple gunshots and was taken to Great River Medical Center in critical condition.

While he was being treated in the emergency room, Black told investigators Ford had shot him.

Black was then flown to a hospital in Memphis for further treatment.

Anyone with information on Ford’s whereabouts is urged to call the Blytheville Police Department at 870-763-4411 or leave an anonymous tip with Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP.

