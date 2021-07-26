Energy Alert
‘Weems Week’ gives back to West Memphis children

Sonny Weems has a week full of events for the 10th annual "Weems Week"
Sonny Weems has a week full of events for the 10th annual "Weems Week"
By Logan Whaley
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 6:06 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - Current pro basketball player and a former Razorback Sonny Weems is giving back to his community.

Monday marks the first day of ‘Weems Week’ in West Memphis, and it’s the 10th Anniversary of the event. It’s a week full of giving back to the kids in the area.

For Sonny, this week is bigger than basketball.

“We’re here for the kids,” Weems said. “We’re here to motivate them, and be their guide.”

Hundreds of kids in the area will learn from 3-time Chinese Basketball Association champion Sonny Weems.

Not only will kids learn valuable lessons on the court, but they’ll also learn things like financial literacy and health and wellness off of it.

“[It’s a] week of giving back to the community,” Weems said. “Community service events, back-to-school giveaways, just a week full of events where we come together as a community.”

It’s all part of Weems World, an organization Sonny created to grow literacy and promote health in kids.

When Sonny created Weems Week, he says it wasn’t just about giving back.

“I’ve always been in the community, my cousins are still running around going to school here, my family still lives here,” Weems said. “It’s a celebration to most people, but to us, it’s just a week for us to get together as family.”

One of the most fulfilling parts for Sonny? Seeing smiles on faces.

“Just seeing their faces, seeing how happy kids are. It always brings me back to when I was a kid, me growing up here,” Weems said. “Like I always say man, it’s really not just me just giving back.”

Weems Week Schedule

  • Tuesday, July 27: Book signing for Weems’ new book/book dropoff from 6 to 7 pm at the West Memphis Library.
  • Wednesday, July 28: Health and Wellness Day at Local Boys & Girls Clubs from 1 to 3 pm and a Virtual Basketball Camp
  • Thursday, July 29: Financial Literacy Symposium from 1 to 3 pm at Lehr Arena.
  • Friday, July 30: Drive-through Backpack Giveaway from 5 to 7 pm at Lehr Arena.

