Bobcat caught on camera in Warren Co. subdivision in broad daylight

WARREN COUNTY, Ky. (WBKO) - A homeowner’s Ring camera captured a bobcat roaming a Warren County subdivision in broad daylight on Monday.

(Story continues after tweet)

BOBCAT SPOTTING: Viewer Jada Roy captured the bobcat (confirmed by Fish & Wildlife) on her Ring doorbell camera in the Magnolia Hills subdivision in Warren County. @wbkotv pic.twitter.com/9DdcOEGc1Y — kellydeannews (@kellydeannews) July 27, 2021

Viewer Jada Roy sent in the Ring camera that shows a bobcat walking close to her front door in the Magnolia Hills subdivision in Warren County.

Furbearer biologist Laura Palmer with Kentucky Fish & Wildlife confirmed that the wild animal was in fact a bobcat and said they’re actually pretty common in Kentucky.

“Bobcats are very common throughout Kentucky, and they are active all year round. And while they’re active mostly at dawn and dusk, it’s not uncommon to see them out during the day. We’ve actually conducted Bobcat cameras surveys through our department and we’ve noted several out walking during the day even carrying prey.”

These kinds of wild cats should never be approached or hunted.

“Bobcats pose very little threat to humans. They’re actually a pretty small wild cat-- not much bigger than a house cat,” said Palmer. “It’s important as with all wildlife, never to approach a wild animal or try to feed a wild animal. Definitely keep your pet food indoors.”

Officials say bobcats are active year-round and tend to be most active at dawn and dusk, and that it is not unusual to see them traveling or hunting during the day.

“It is not unusual for bobcats to live close to people, especially if brush piles or thick vegetation are available for cover, and there is abundant prey such as rabbits, squirrels, mice, rats, opossums, raccoons, and birds. Due to their secretive and elusive behaviors, they often go undetected and generally do not cause conflicts with people,” said Fish & Wildlife.

You can read more about Bobcats in Kentucky below:

Bobcats in Kentucky by WBKO on Scribd

Copyright 2021 WBKO. All rights reserved.