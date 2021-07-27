Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

CDC expected to backpedal on some masking guidelines

By CNN staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:41 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - The nation’s top health agency is expected to backpedal on its masking guidelines and recommend that even vaccinated people wear masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the coronavirus is surging, according to a federal official who spoke on condition of anonymity because the official was not authorized to release the data.

The Associated Press reported the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is expected to make an announcement later Tuesday.

The debate has continued on whether to issue new guidance on masks, as the highly contagious delta variant of the virus becomes more of a threat.

Health officials gathered Sunday to go over new data and evidence.

Two months ago, the CDC updated its guidance, saying people who are fully vaccinated could go without masks inside in many situations.

That call was made before the delta variant fueled new outbreaks across the country.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. Associated Press contributed to the report. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim told officers that Donald A. Raymer “grabbed her buttocks from behind and touched...
Man accused of groping teenage store employee
Police say 23-year-old Kenteriyas Shakerion Ford of Blytheville opened fire inside a local...
WANTED: Man suspected in attempted murder
Federal agents arrested three people recently after customs officers seized a package heading...
Agents intercept 6 kilos of hallucinogenic drugs bound for Northeast Arkansas
COVID-19 continues to rage through Arkansas as new day-over-day cases topped 2,000 for the...
New Arkansas COVID-19 cases top 2,000, 1st time in 5 months
Arkansas school district heads back to school amid Delta variant surge

Latest News

Texas and Oklahoma submit a formal request to join the Southeastern Conference. (AP...
Texas, Oklahoma submit request to join Southeastern Conference
David Andrew Barber is charged with several counts of ill treatment of and hoarding of animals.
Monkeys, dogs, bird rescued from deplorable living conditions
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Georgia man pleading guilty to 4 of 8 massage spa killings
A representative for the performer said that Kanye West planned to remain inside Atlanta’s...
Kanye West living in Atlanta stadium to work on new album