Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Contestant sets record for lowest score during LeVar Burton’s ‘Jeopardy!’ hosting debut

FILE - LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony in New York on Nov. 20,...
FILE - LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony in New York on Nov. 20, 2019. Burton will serve as guest host on the game show "Jeopardy!" (Photo by Greg Allen/Invision/AP, File)(Greg Allen | Greg Allen/Invision/AP)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - LeVar Burton fans were excited to see him make his “Jeopardy!” host debut Monday, and his first episode will be one people won’t soon forget.

A contestant on the show set the all-time lowest score record with a negative $7,400.

Patrick Pearce, a product specialist from Fountain Valley, California, tried to dig himself out of debt with the Daily Double, but couldn’t come up with the correct answer, according to several media outlets, including Entertainment Weekly.

“Jeopardy!” said it will match this week’s total winnings for a donation to Reading is Fundamental.

Pearce’s low score breaks the previously held record by Stephanie Hull, who had minus $6,800 in March 2015, according to Slate.

Burton’s quest to become the new host of “Jeopardy!” has been a confident effort. But when he began taping his week’s share of episodes, Burton told the Associated Press the show’s pace and the challenge of following in Alex Trebek’s much-admired footsteps threw him off stride.

It made for a rough start to the five back-to-back tapings. So the veteran actor known for “Roots” and “Star Trek: The Next Generation” turned to his wife for advice and was told to be himself.

“Jeopardy!” officials are expected to name a replacement for the late Alex Trebek later this summer.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Most Read

The victim told officers that Donald A. Raymer “grabbed her buttocks from behind and touched...
Man accused of groping teenage store employee
Police say 23-year-old Kenteriyas Shakerion Ford of Blytheville opened fire inside a local...
WANTED: Man suspected in attempted murder
Federal agents arrested three people recently after customs officers seized a package heading...
Agents intercept 6 kilos of hallucinogenic drugs bound for Northeast Arkansas
COVID-19 continues to rage through Arkansas as new day-over-day cases topped 2,000 for the...
New Arkansas COVID-19 cases top 2,000, 1st time in 5 months
Arkansas school district heads back to school amid Delta variant surge

Latest News

Officer Michael Fanone: "The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful."
Capitol riot hearing: I went to hell and back, officer says
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
Big 12′s Texas, Oklahoma make request to join powerhouse SEC
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Man pleads guilty to 4 Atlanta-area spa killings, sentenced to life
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold...
LIVE: ‘This is how I’m going to die’: Officers tell Jan. 6 stories