Downtown Wynne prepares for community block party fundraiser

By Bradley Brewer
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WYNNE, Ark. (KAIT) -Downtown Wynne undoubtedly has a lot of charm but still has lots of room to grow.

That’s why the city wants to use block parties on Saturday to continue growing the area.

Wynne’s downtown area takes only 30 seconds to drive through, but it’s clear that they’re working to build something great for the town to celebrate.

“We just want to keep growing and making things beautiful down here, so people want to come,” Kimberly McGuire, president of Wynne Downtown Revitalization, said.

Wynne Downtown Revitalization is holding a Downtown Block Party this Saturday, filled with food vendors, games, and entertainment.

Organizers Tanya Smith and Maurice McDowell hope to bring locals in to experience what downtown has to offer.

“We want to thank Maurice for her idea because it has brought the community together,” Smith said. “When you have a community block party, the businesses come together, support one another, and throw a good event.”

The party will help fund the implementation of LED lights throughout downtown and hopefully draw more attention from consumers and business owners alike to continue to build.

“These funds will continue to go back into the community,” Smith said. “The community just came together with the prizes, and they donated a lot of things for this event, so it’s been a success. We just want everybody to come back out here.”

The party will start at 1 p.m. and conclude at 6 p.m.

