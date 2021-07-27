Energy Alert
Elvis Week to go live from Graceland

Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Elvis Week is back this year with in-person activities but its taking a page out of the pandemic rule book with an online experience for out-of-towners.

Organizers are making the festivities available to anyone who can’t make it to Memphis to celebrate the King of Rock ‘n’ Roll.

The live experience will feature concerts, conversations with special guests and unique fan experiences.

Virtual Elvis Week passes are on sale now with three options to choose from:

  • The Elvis Super Fan Pass: Created for the ultimate Elvis fan
    • includes over 25 hours of entertainment including all nine Elvis Week shows
    • a pre-recorded virtual tour of Graceland Mansion
  • The Elvis Tribute Artist Pass:
    • access to four marquee Elvis tribute artist shows
  • The Elvis Legacy Pass:
    • access to five marquee Elvis Week events

To purchase a pass and for information on how to log in and watch, visit graceland.com/virtual.

Graceland will also livestream its annual candlelight vigil, free of charge on August 15.

