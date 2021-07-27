July 27: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Tuesday, July 27. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

We’ve reached the hottest days of the year for Region 8.

Heat advisories continue for much of the area so use extra caution if you must be outside today.

Daily highs surge into the mid to upper 90s for the next several days, with a heat index above 105 at times.

Looking ahead to some relief this weekend, a pair of cold fronts will provide scattered thunderstorms and slightly cooler weather.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

News Headlines

As the new year approaches, Region 8 parents and school administrators are facing tough decisions.

The Craighead County Quorum Court unanimously passed an ordinance that will provide funding to upgrade the radio communication systems for rural county fire departments.

A local hospital and a Region 8 college are joining forces to provide training and jobs for those seeking a future in healthcare.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.

