Man faces terroristic threatening charges after threatening woman, juveniles

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces several felony charges after police said he threatened a woman and her two children.

In a probable cause affidavit, police went to a home regarding threats back on July 24.

The victim told officers that Ryan Green, 39, violated his no-contact order and made threats to her.

The victim also told police that as her juvenile kids walked home, Green threatened them and wouldn’t allow them to go, asking for information on the victim.

When the juveniles refused, Green threatened to kill the victim and “was holding a black knife in his hand as he made these statements.”

One of the juveniles also told police Green acted aggressively and began kicking items towards them.

As police spoke to the victims, one of the juveniles saw Green walking on the street toward them, but Green later turned and walked in the opposite direction.

Police went to Green’s house, arrested him, and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center.

A judge charged Green with terroristic threatening, first-degree, and violation of a no-contact order, both Class D felonies.

He received a $35,000 bond and will go back to court Sept. 30.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.