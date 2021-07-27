Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Man faces terroristic threatening charges after threatening woman, juveniles

Ryan Green, 38
Ryan Green, 38(Craighead County Sheriff's Office)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 9:47 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Jonesboro man faces several felony charges after police said he threatened a woman and her two children.

In a probable cause affidavit, police went to a home regarding threats back on July 24.

The victim told officers that Ryan Green, 39, violated his no-contact order and made threats to her.

The victim also told police that as her juvenile kids walked home, Green threatened them and wouldn’t allow them to go, asking for information on the victim.

When the juveniles refused, Green threatened to kill the victim and “was holding a black knife in his hand as he made these statements.”

One of the juveniles also told police Green acted aggressively and began kicking items towards them.

As police spoke to the victims, one of the juveniles saw Green walking on the street toward them, but Green later turned and walked in the opposite direction.

Police went to Green’s house, arrested him, and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center.

A judge charged Green with terroristic threatening, first-degree, and violation of a no-contact order, both Class D felonies.

He received a $35,000 bond and will go back to court Sept. 30.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded Sunday afternoon to a crash involving a vehicle and a Jonesboro fire truck,...
Authorities respond to Jonesboro fire truck crash
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Nine arrested as search continues for missing Howell County men
A Jonesboro man was injured and one other person was killed Friday evening in a crash in...
Report: Jonesboro man injured in fatal crash, facing several charges
The vaccine clinic at Fisher Street United Methodist Church has a light showing Saturday...
Jonesboro vaccine clinic struggles with turnout
A nurse at Unity Health's Newport facility ideally works with one in six patients.
Unity Health offering big bonuses in effort to sign nurses

Latest News

Robin Prine, 38
Man on probation arrested after leaving crash scene
Monday, officials with NEA Baptist released the first of weekly COVID reports, containing data...
NEA Baptist releases new weekly COVID-19 report
Williams Baptist University and Lawrence Healthcare announced a partnership with each other...
WBU, Lawrence Healthcare announce partnership through Williams Works
Won 2 games at Legion State Tournament
Paragould Glen Sain GMC finished 2-2 at Legion State Tournament (Video: KTHV)