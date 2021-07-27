Man on probation arrested after leaving crash scene

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police arrested a man after a hit-and-run crash left one person dealing with severe injuries that required multiple surgeries.

In a probable cause affidavit, police went to the intersection of Union and Huntington on July 15 regarding a crash.

A truck ran the red light and hit the victim on the passenger side.

Witnesses and traffic cameras captured the tag number on the truck, and police tracked it to the owner.

The owner told police they sold the truck to Robin Prine, 38, of Walcott on July 5.

Investigators and Prine spoke, during which Prine told police he “freaked out because he was on probation and was afraid he would get in trouble, so he left the scene.”

Prine turned himself into police, and on Monday, a judge charged him with leaving the scene of an accident with injury, a Class D felony.

Prine received a $50,000 bond and will appear in court again Aug. 27.

The victim in the crash reportedly suffered four large fractures to a finger and knuckle area that required extensive surgery.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.