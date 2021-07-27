Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Monkeys, dogs, bird rescued from deplorable living conditions

By Debra Dolan and WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 9:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YORK, S.C. (Gray News/WBTV) – More than 80 animals were taken from a home in South Carolina after several months of investigation about poor living conditions and concerns about their health.

Animal control officers and deputies with the York County Sheriff’s Office found 80 small breed dogs, two monkeys and a bird living in horrible conditions inside and outside the home.

“The smell about knocked me over. There were feces everywhere. Flies everywhere,” said Trent Faris, the public information officer for the York County Sheriff’s office. “I can tell you, I walked into the house -- very, very poor living conditions. Not only for him but also the animals.”

Deputies told WBTV 63-year-old David Andrew Barber was selling the dogs on the internet.

Barber is charged with several counts of ill treatment of and hoarding of animals. More charges could be pending, contingent upon a veterinary examination of the animals.

Deputies found methamphetamine and seized multiple firearms while searching the home.

“We are thankful for the teamwork between our deputies and animal control to make sure these animals get the care they need, and hopefully in the future a loving home,” said Sheriff Kevin Tolson.

The sheriff’s office said there is no evidence the dogs were used for fighting or baiting.

Copyright 2021 WBTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The victim told officers that Donald A. Raymer “grabbed her buttocks from behind and touched...
Man accused of groping teenage store employee
Police say 23-year-old Kenteriyas Shakerion Ford of Blytheville opened fire inside a local...
WANTED: Man suspected in attempted murder
Federal agents arrested three people recently after customs officers seized a package heading...
Agents intercept 6 kilos of hallucinogenic drugs bound for Northeast Arkansas
COVID-19 continues to rage through Arkansas as new day-over-day cases topped 2,000 for the...
New Arkansas COVID-19 cases top 2,000, 1st time in 5 months
Arkansas school district heads back to school amid Delta variant surge

Latest News

Officer Michael Fanone: "The indifference shown to my colleagues is disgraceful."
Capitol riot hearing: I went to hell and back, officer says
FILE - In this Oct. 12, 2019, file photo, Oklahoma, right, runs a play against Texas in the...
Big 12′s Texas, Oklahoma make request to join powerhouse SEC
Mallory Rahman and her daughter Zara Rahman, 4, who live nearby, pause after bringing flowers...
Man pleads guilty to 4 Atlanta-area spa killings, sentenced to life
In this Jan. 6, 2021, file photo violent insurrectionists loyal to President Donald Trump hold...
LIVE: ‘This is how I’m going to die’: Officers tell Jan. 6 stories
FILE - LeVar Burton attends the 70th National Book Awards ceremony in New York on Nov. 20,...
Contestant sets record for lowest score during LeVar Burton’s ‘Jeopardy!’ hosting debut