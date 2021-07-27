Most popular dog breeds in America 2021

(Stacker) - Choosing a loyal companion is one of the most important decisions a pet owner can make. Each year the American Kennel Club tracks dog registrations to see which breeds are gaining in popularity in the United States, and which ones are falling out of favor. Stacker analyzed the American Kennel Club’s 2020 rankings, released on March 16, 2021, featuring 195 breeds. The AKC only analyzes data dealing with purebred, registered breeds, so sadly, your sweet mixed-breed pal isn’t counted in the final tally. The American Kennel Club’s 2013 rankings were also used for comparison purposes.

Still, the list includes a great variety of dogs, from tiny lap dogs and mighty hunters to prime show dogs and companions for royalty. The sheer amount of breeds that are ranked is a reminder of the diverse taste of dog owners in America, and the many different types of pups that we love.

Several obvious factors create a breed’s national popularity year in and year out: ideal size, maintenance, hypoallergenic coats, disposition, temperament, and of course name recognition. If you are owning your first dog for companionship in a city apartment, easy choices are reliable, compact French bulldogs or Boston terriers. Choosing the first family dog for small children and ample backyard space make retrievers or labradors a traditional option.

#10. Dachshund

2020 registration rank: #10 highest of 195 breeds

2013 registration rank: #10 highest of 177 breeds

Change since 2013: no change

Dachshunds have many nicknames including “wiener dog,” but their name actually translates from German to English as “badger dog.” That’s because this breed originated more than 300 years ago to hunt badgers (and even fight them to the death). Their incredible sense of smell, paired with their short legs and long bodies, made these hounds the perfect little exterminators of burrowing critters.

#9. German Shorthaired Pointer

2020 registration rank: #9 highest of 195 breeds

2013 registration rank: #13 highest of 177 breeds

Change since 2013: +4

German shorthaired pointers were originally bred in Germany during the late 1800s as a dog that would instinctively perform a variety of hunting-related duties. The breed’s name is partially derived from the arrow-like stance the dog exhibits while locating prey. German shorthaired pointers’ high energy makes them good company for long hikes, while their strong work ethic and desire to please make them all-around excellent additions to any family.

#8. Rottweiler

2020 registration rank: #8 highest of 195 breeds

2013 registration rank: #9 highest of 177 breeds

Change since 2013: +1

Rottweilers have a history of being quite the hard-working dogs. Originally bred in Germany to drive cattle to butchers and pull carts filled with meat, Rottweilers were later used as police dogs before eventually settling into their current jobs as very reliable guard dogs. They have an uncanny natural instinct to protect their owners, families, and homes, and have therefore earned a reputation for being aggressive and ferocious in their defense methods. But when properly trained and socialized, Rottweilers can be quite loveable and even forget that they are entirely too big to be lap dogs.

#7. Beagle

2020 registration rank: #7 highest of 195 breeds

2013 registration rank: #4 highest of 177 breeds

Change since 2013: -3

The beagle is said to have been derived from an old French word that translates into English as “gaped throat.” That is likely because beagles bark, howl, and bay—especially when their uncanny sense of smell picks up something that intrigues them. Their noses have about 220 million scent receptors, which is exponentially more than the roughly 5 million scent receptors on the average human.

#6. Poodle

2020 registration rank: #6 highest of 195 breeds

2013 registration rank: #8 highest of 177 breeds

Change since 2013: +2

Originating in Germany as duck retrievers, poodles have since earned a reputation of royalty due to their success at show competitions and meticulous hairdos. While many poodles live relatively luxurious lives and develop superiority complexes as the alpha of a family, poodles are also extremely intelligent and capable of learning a variety of tasks and tricks.

#5. Bulldog

2020 registration rank: #5 highest of 195 breeds

2013 registration rank: #5 highest of 177 breeds

Change since 2013: no change

Much like the one featured in the 2002 comedy “Van Wilder,” bulldogs tend to be quite flatulent. Originally bred to fight bulls for sport, this breed has made a place for itself in homes where they can essentially be couch potatoes and a constant source of amusement for families.

#4. Golden Retriever

2020 registration rank: #4 highest of 195 breeds

2013 registration rank: #3 highest of 177 breeds

Change since 2013: -1

Golden retrievers may very well be the all-American dog, especially if you consider their frequent appearances in movies like “Air Bud” and television series like “Full House.” But before coming to the U.S., golden retrievers were bred in Scotland for the purpose of retrieving game for hunters. While they can certainly still perform those duties, golden retrievers are now more prone to retrieving their owner’s newspapers and slippers. Goldens are exceptionally easy to train but are among the least effective guard dogs out there thanks to their highly affectionate instincts.

#3. German Shepherd

2020 registration rank: #3 highest of 195 breeds

2013 registration rank: #2 highest of 177 breeds

Change since 2013: -1

The German shepherd may be the most versatile dog breed, as it has made a name for itself in a variety of industries including law enforcement, the military, search and rescue, herding, and drug detection. These dogs tend to become very attached to their owners and are therefore affectionate and prone to separation anxiety if left alone for long periods of time.

#2. French Bulldog

2020 registration rank: #2 highest of 195 breeds

2013 registration rank: #11 highest of 177 breeds

Change since 2013: +9

French bulldogs’ trademark feature is their erect bat ears, but this breed has a lot more going for it than its bulldog-like face in miniature size. This dog is among the most affectionate of breeds, although its attachment issues can manifest as possessiveness. It’s imperative to socialize this breed as much as possible.

#1. Labrador Retriever

2020 registration rank: #1 highest of 195 breeds

2013 registration rank: #1 highest of 177 breeds

Change since 2013: no change

Labrador retrievers originally hail from Newfoundland, where they were bred to be waterdogs that could help hunters retrieve ducks and fishermen pull in nets. Their “otter tails” assist them with these tasks by acting as powerful rutters. This breed is one of the most frequently portrayed dogs in movies and on television, with appearances ranging from “Family Guy” and “Lost” to “Old Yeller” and “Marley and Me.” The breed was also the first to grace the cover of Life magazine and a U.S. postage stamp.

From centuries-old dogs bred for royalty to familiar faces used in duck hunting and fox intimidating, there’s a dog out there for everyone, and if you need proof, then look no further than the 97 different breeds that complete this list of the most popular pooches.

