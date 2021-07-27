Energy Alert
NEA Baptist releases new weekly COVID-19 report

Monday, officials with NEA Baptist released the first of weekly COVID reports, containing data and info. on the virus at NEA Baptist.(KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 8:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -With COVID-19 cases climbing, NEA Baptist officials announced Monday they plan to release a weekly COVID report.

According to Ty Jones, director of marketing, COVID cases have increased over the past few weeks, and positivity data over the span of one month shows the increase both at the hospital and outlying clinic locations.

From June 16-25, NEA Baptist performed 1,030 tests with a 6% positivity rate.

From that same period in July, NEA Baptist performed 1,867 tests with a 17.9% positivity rate.

According to Jones, most of the tests are being done at Urgent Care locations throughout Northeast Arkansas since all areas can perform rapid tests on a walk-in basis.

Every patient at the hospital is tested for COVID once they arrive.

Monday, Jones announced that the hospital had 32 COVID patients, with 15 being in intensive care and 13 are being treated with ventilators or bipaps.

As of 8 a.m. Monday, 87.5% of inpatients were unvaccinated, and four were fully vaccinated.

