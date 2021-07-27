Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Newport native Grant Black shining in relief for Redbirds

Newport native Grant Black is pitching for the Memphis Redbirds.
Newport native Grant Black is pitching for the Memphis Redbirds.(Source: Louisville Bats)
By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:01 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS (KAIT) - A Newport native is faring well on the mound.

Grant Black has 5 straight scoreless appearances out of the bullpen for the Memphis Redbirds. He appeared in the 8th inning on Sunday, allowed 1 hit and struck out 1. Black recorded his first hold of the season on Friday. He struck out 2 in 2 innings of work, allowing just 1 hit.

A hold happens when a relief pitcher enters the game with their team leading by 3 runs or less, maintains that lead, and records at least 1 out.

Memphis is the hottest team in baseball, winners of 15 straight games. The Redbirds host Gwinnett Tuesday at 7:10pm at Auto Zone Park.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded Sunday afternoon to a crash involving a vehicle and a Jonesboro fire truck,...
Authorities respond to Jonesboro fire truck crash
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Nine arrested as search continues for missing Howell County men
A Jonesboro man was injured and one other person was killed Friday evening in a crash in...
Report: Jonesboro man injured in fatal crash, facing several charges
The vaccine clinic at Fisher Street United Methodist Church has a light showing Saturday...
Jonesboro vaccine clinic struggles with turnout
A nurse at Unity Health's Newport facility ideally works with one in six patients.
Unity Health offering big bonuses in effort to sign nurses

Latest News

Won 2 games at Legion State Tournament
Paragould, Batesville, & Mountain Home competed in Legion State Tournament
Won 2 games at Legion State Tournament
Paragould Glen Sain GMC finished 2-2 at Legion State Tournament (Video: KTHV)
Competed in Legion State Tournament
Legion State Tournament: Mountain Home Lockeroom fell to Cabot 8-1 Friday in opener (Video: KTHV)
Arkansas State baseball alum Tyler Zuber returned to MLB Saturday for the Royals.
Tyler Zuber fares well Saturday for Royals