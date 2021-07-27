Newport native Grant Black shining in relief for Redbirds

MEMPHIS (KAIT) - A Newport native is faring well on the mound.

Grant Black has 5 straight scoreless appearances out of the bullpen for the Memphis Redbirds. He appeared in the 8th inning on Sunday, allowed 1 hit and struck out 1. Black recorded his first hold of the season on Friday. He struck out 2 in 2 innings of work, allowing just 1 hit.

A hold happens when a relief pitcher enters the game with their team leading by 3 runs or less, maintains that lead, and records at least 1 out.

Memphis is the hottest team in baseball, winners of 15 straight games. The Redbirds host Gwinnett Tuesday at 7:10pm at Auto Zone Park.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.