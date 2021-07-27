Energy Alert
Paragould, Batesville, & Mountain Home competed in Legion State Tournament

By Chris Hudgison
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CONWAY (KAIT) - Three NEA teams were in the field for the Legion State Baseball Tournament. Paragould Glen Sain GMC went 2-2, Batesville Atlas Asphalt & Mountain Home Lockeroom were 0-2 in Conway.

Paragould was the last NEA team left standing. They fell in the opener to Russellville to drop to the losers bracket. Glen Sain GMC beat Bryant on Saturday & Batesville on Sunday. Cabot would eliminate Paragould Monday afternoon.

You can see more State Tournament updates here.

