Rural fire departments to upgrade radio infrastructure

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Quorum Court unanimously passed an ordinance that will provide funding to upgrade the radio communication systems for rural county fire departments.

The ordinance transfers $450,000 from the county’s coronavirus relief funds to the new AWIN (Arkansas Wireless Information Network) Infrastructure Fund, which is the same network that Jonesboro/Craighead County E-911 uses for communication.

Philadelphia Fire Chief Terry Jones said while there are some more hurdles to jump over, the upgrade was long overdue.

“It saves me a whole lot of money, plus the small departments in the district, it won’t cost them near as much,” Chief Jones said. “They still have to buy their radios, but it’s a whole lot of help.”

Before the ordinance, volunteer fire services in Craighead County have been using analog radio, which volunteer firefighters say has been a major issue.

County officials met with the AWIN executive board and signed a contract with Motorola, which is the service provider for the system.

There has been no official word on when the fire departments will make the switch.

