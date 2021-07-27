Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Rural fire departments to upgrade radio infrastructure

Rural fire departments will get an upgrade to their radio communication system.
Rural fire departments will get an upgrade to their radio communication system.((Source: KAIT-TV))
By Monae Stevens
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 10:30 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Craighead County Quorum Court unanimously passed an ordinance that will provide funding to upgrade the radio communication systems for rural county fire departments.

The ordinance transfers $450,000 from the county’s coronavirus relief funds to the new AWIN (Arkansas Wireless Information Network) Infrastructure Fund, which is the same network that Jonesboro/Craighead County E-911 uses for communication.

Philadelphia Fire Chief Terry Jones said while there are some more hurdles to jump over, the upgrade was long overdue.

“It saves me a whole lot of money, plus the small departments in the district, it won’t cost them near as much,” Chief Jones said. “They still have to buy their radios, but it’s a whole lot of help.”

Before the ordinance, volunteer fire services in Craighead County have been using analog radio, which volunteer firefighters say has been a major issue. 

County officials met with the AWIN executive board and signed a contract with Motorola, which is the service provider for the system.

There has been no official word on when the fire departments will make the switch.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Crews responded Sunday afternoon to a crash involving a vehicle and a Jonesboro fire truck,...
Authorities respond to Jonesboro fire truck crash
Investigators say Ira Lee Briscoe, 25, was reported missing under suspicious circumstances on...
Nine arrested as search continues for missing Howell County men
A Jonesboro man was injured and one other person was killed Friday evening in a crash in...
Report: Jonesboro man injured in fatal crash, facing several charges
The vaccine clinic at Fisher Street United Methodist Church has a light showing Saturday...
Jonesboro vaccine clinic struggles with turnout
A nurse at Unity Health's Newport facility ideally works with one in six patients.
Unity Health offering big bonuses in effort to sign nurses

Latest News

Williams Baptist University and Lawrence Healthcare announced a partnership with each other...
WBU, Lawrence Healthcare announce partnership through Williams Works
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
Rezone sign sits in the front part of the property
New duplexes are planned for area on North Church Street
The NEDC is teaming with the Jackson County Public Library to expand internet access downtown.
Newport approves construction of downtown internet park