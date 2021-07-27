Sun Belt reveals 2021-22 conference schedule for Arkansas State men’s basketball

The Sun Belt Conference announced its 2021-22 men’s basketball schedule on Tuesday featuring an 18-game slate with games on Thursdays and Saturdays leading up to the Sun Belt Championship in Pensacola, Fla., March 3-7.

The 2021-22 conference slate has nine consecutive weeks of Thursday and Saturday contests, and the Arkansas State men’s basketball team begins with opening weekend on the home floor for the fourth time in the last six seasons.

Reigning East Division champion Georgia State visits First National Bank Arena on Thursday, Dec. 30 with Georgia Southern closing out the opening weekend at home on Saturday, Jan. 1. The Red Wolves visit Louisiana (Jan. 6) and ULM (Jan. 8) in the first road tests in league play. Rivalry weekend in the Sun Belt begins Thursday, Jan. 13 with the Red Wolves hosting in-state foe Little Rock and the Red Wolves visiting the Trojans in Little Rock on Saturday, Jan. 15. UT Arlington (Jan. 20) and Texas State (Jan. 22) round out five of the first eight league contests on the home floor. Closing out January, the Red Wolves make the journey to Appalachian State (Jan. 27) and Coastal Carolina (Jan. 29).

The trip begins a stretch of six of eight games on the road. The lone two home contests in that stretch are against ULM (Feb. 3) and ULM (Feb. 5). A-State sees Troy (Feb. 10) and South Alabama (Feb. 12) for the only time in the regular season, before closing out the road slate at Texas State (Feb. 17) and UT Arlington (Feb. 19).

The Red Wolves close the regular season at home against Coastal Carolina (Feb. 24) and Appalachian State (Feb. 26), just the second time in the last seven seasons to finish out the league schedule on the home floor (2018-19).

The 2022 Sun Belt Men’s Basketball Championship at Pensacola Bay Center is set for Thursday, March 3 to Monday, March 7. The top four teams will earn byes to the quarterfinals with the final at 5:00 p.m. (CT) on March 7.

The Red Wolves return all five starters, 97.9 percent (1,705 of 1,741) of the scoring and 96.6 percent (862 of 892) of the rebounding. Fifth-year senior guard Marquis Eaton, a second team all-conference pick last season, continues to climb the record books as he enters the 2021-22 season with 1,321 points (11.0 ppg), 10th on the all-time scoring list. Sun Belt Conference Freshman of the Year and first team all-conference pick Norchad Omier returns after a stellar season saw him become the fourth Division I freshman since 1992 to average at least 12 points and 12 rebounds (12.6 pts / 12.3 rebs).

A-State added Arkansas transfer Desi Sills to the roster after he average 7.5 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.6 assists last season.

For the latest on A-State men’s basketball, follow the team on Twitter (@AStateMB), Facebook (/AStateMB) and Instagram (@astatemb).

2021-22 Arkansas State Men’s Basketball Sun Belt Conference Schedule

Thursday, Dec. 30 – Georgia State

Saturday, Jan. 1 – Georgia Southern

Thursday, Jan. 6 – at Louisiana

Saturday, Jan. 8 – at ULM

Thursday, Jan. 13 – Little Rock

Saturday, Jan. 15 – at Little Rock

Thursday, Jan. 20 – UT Arlington

Saturday, Jan. 22 – Texas State

Thursday, Jan. 27 – at Appalachian State

Saturday, Jan. 29 – at Coastal Carolina

Thursday, Feb. 3 – ULM

Saturday, Feb. 5 – Louisiana

Thursday, Feb. 10 – at Troy

Saturday, Feb. 12 – at South Alabama

Thursday, Feb. 17 – at Texas State

Saturday, Feb. 19 – at UT Arlington

Thursday, Feb. 24 – Coastal Carolina

Saturday, Feb. 26 – Appalachian State

Thursday, March 3 – Monday, March 7 – Sun Belt Conference Championship (Pensacola, Fla.)

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.