WBU, Lawrence Healthcare announce partnership through Williams Works

Williams Baptist University and Lawrence Healthcare announced a partnership with each other through Williams Works.(KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 26, 2021 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Lawrence Healthcare and Williams Baptist University announced a partnership Monday through the Williams Works program.

“Biology/pre-medicine is consistently one of our most popular majors, so this presents a great opportunity for those students, and others with an interest in health-related professions, to get invaluable experience in healthcare,” Dr. Stan Norman, WBU’s president, said. “We are thrilled to join this partnership.”

In a news release, WBU announced that through the agreement, students enrolled work for two years at the hospital and nursing center, allowing them to gain experience in nursing, support services, administration and activities, and social services.

The process also includes certification as a Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA) and Resident Assistant (RA).

“The Lawrence Healthcare program will provide students who might have an interest in the healthcare field to experience a wide variety of our facilities,” Lawrence Healthcare CEO Josh Conlee said. “Students will have the opportunity to work in multiple areas of our nursing home, hospital, and support services and see what opportunities healthcare has to offer. It is a perfect program for any WBU student who is pre-healthcare to build their resume and find and/or confirm their calling in life.”

The program starts Fall 2021, and officials with both WBU and Lawrence Healthcare said they expect it to grow quickly in the future.

“The Williams Works program will benefit Lawrence Healthcare by providing a like-minded talent pool for our organization,” he said. “WBU students will provide a reliable employee pool and help contribute to both the operation and culture of our organization. The long-term hope is that many WBU students graduate, stay in our community, and become team members at Lawrence Healthcare.”

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

