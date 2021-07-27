Woman’s body found in ditch

Energy Alert
A woman’s body discovered alongside a road in Izard County has been sent to the state crime lab.
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
MELBOURNE, Ark. (KAIT) - A woman’s body discovered alongside a road in Izard County has been sent to the state crime lab.

According to a news release, just after 10 a.m. Thursday, July 15, someone called the sheriff’s office to report finding the body of a woman in a ditch off Red Lamb Road in Melbourne.

During their investigation, deputies spoke with a woman who lived nearby who claimed when she returned home from work her 44-year-old daughter was missing.

Based on the information, Sheriff Jack Yancey said investigators were able to positively identify the deceased woman as 44-year-old Rebekah Johnson.

Her body has been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Laboratory in Little Rock to determine the cause of death.

Yancey said the investigation is ongoing, but detectives do not suspect foul play.

