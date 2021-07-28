Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

ArDOT: I-40 bridge to reopen Monday

ArDOT stated the Hernando-Desoto Bridge at West Memphis will reopen to limited traffic on...
ArDOT stated the Hernando-Desoto Bridge at West Memphis will reopen to limited traffic on Monday, Aug. 2, while contractors finish the work.((Source: WMC))
By Region 8 Newsdesk
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 10:13 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) - Months after the discovery of a crack in a truss shut down the Interstate 40 bridge over the Mississippi River, the Arkansas Department of Transportation announced Wednesday it will soon reopen.

ArDOT stated the Hernando-Desoto Bridge at West Memphis will reopen to limited traffic on Monday, Aug. 2, while contractors finish the work.

Contractors are expected to complete phase three of plating by Friday, July 30.

“They will begin to demobilize, break down platforms, and remove equipment and barriers, starting with the eastbound direction,” the release stated. “They will do this one side at a time to maintain the safest scenario for the workers.”

ArDOT plans to reopen all eastbound lanes by 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 2. All westbound lanes are scheduled to reopen sometime Friday, Aug. 6.

“Back in May, we speculated that it would be the end of July, first of August to work through all the phases needed to reopen the bridge,” said TDOT Commissioner Bright. “We did not know then what all would be involved, but what I do know is we have all been fortunate to have had a great team that personally took on this project and worked tirelessly to safely reopen the bridge as soon as possible.”

On May 11, an ARDOT consultant discovered a crack in the bottom side of the bridge truss during a routine inspection and immediately shut down the bridge.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman’s body discovered alongside a road in Izard County has been sent to the state crime lab.
Woman’s body found in ditch
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm
Robin Prine, 38
Man on probation arrested after leaving crash scene
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Federal agents arrested three people recently after customs officers seized a package heading...
Agents intercept 6 kilos of hallucinogenic drugs bound for Northeast Arkansas

Latest News

TDOT I-40 bridge update July 23
Transportation officials say I-40 bridge to reopen next week
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm
I-40 Bridge Tour
TDOT says load testing set to begin on closed I-40 bridge
The Future I-57 sign was unveiled at a ceremony on Friday, Feb. 22.
Virtual public hearing to be held on Rte. 67, Future I-57 in Butler Co., Mo.