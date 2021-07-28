Arkansas State punter Ryan Hanson lands on Ray Guy Award watch list

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Another Red Wolf is in the spotlight during Watch List Season.

Arkansas State redshirt freshman Ryan Hanson is on the Ray Guy Award watch list. This accolade goes to the top punter in college football. Hanson averaged 40 yards per punt in the 2020 season. The Texas native had 4 punts of over 50 yards, including a 69 yard punt against UCA.

Hanson is the 3rd Arkansas State player to land on a 2021 preseason watch list.

Arkansas State in 2021 Preseason Watch Lists

- QB Layne Hatcher (Maxwell)

- RB Marcel Murray (Doak Walker)

- P Ryan Hanson (Ray Guy)

