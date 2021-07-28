Batesville School District experiences ransomware attack

BATESVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) -The Batesville School District experienced a ransomware attack Tuesday, affecting school employees.

According to Megan Renihan, communications coordinator for the Batesville School District, school officials have directed employees not to open or respond to any messages from the district or technology department.

“This is out of an abundance of caution to protect you and the district,” Renihan said in a statement.

She added that the district will update the status of the ransomware attack as they make progress.

