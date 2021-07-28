BR Penthouse Club approved for $1.1M in federal pandemic grant, report says

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Penthouse Club, a Baton Rouge strip club, has been approved for $1.1 million from a federal grant program tied to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report published by the Baton Rouge Business Report on Wednesday, July 28.

Reporter Stephanie Riegel wrote that the money is part of the U.S. Small Business Administration’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant program, part of pandemic relief aid passed by Congress to help struggling performing arts venues.

It was unclear, however, how the business even qualified for the grant. The Baton Rouge Business Report article indicated SBA regulations clearly state that establishments “must not present live performances of a prurient sexual nature” in order to be eligible for the program.

The gentleman’s club “got more money than the collective total landed by the Manship Theater, Louisiana Symphony Association, Theater Baton Rouge, LASM, Playmakers of Baton Rouge, and Opera Louisiane,” according to the report.

Owners of the Penthouse Club told The Advocate newspaper they have not yet received the funds.

“The Penthouse Club - Baton Rouge was eligible to apply for the SBA’s Shuttered Venue Operators Grant and was informed that our application was approved, however, the grant has yet to be funded and we still await this much-needed relief,” the business said in a statement to The Advocate.

