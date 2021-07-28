Energy Alert
Couple accused of lying about son’s health to get donations

The lawsuit filed Wednesday by Arkansas’ attorney general says the boy received unneeded medical procedures and drugs. (Source: Gray News)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - A lawsuit accuses an Arkansas couple of lying about their son’s health to get donations.

The lawsuit filed Wednesday by Arkansas’ attorney general says the boy received unneeded medical procedures and drugs.

Attorney General Leslie Rutledge filed the lawsuit seeking to recover funds Kristy Beth Schneider and Erik Schneider received from charities to help with the boy’s care.

Kristy Beth Schneider already faces a felony charge of endangering the welfare of a minor.

The Schneiders’ attorney said he had not seen the lawsuit and declined comment.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

