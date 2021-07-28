Heat Wave Continues

More 90s on the way with potential for upper 90s in some spots Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. No showers are expected to help cool us off either. Heat indices near or over 105°F will make it feel much hotter. Heat starts to break down Saturday night as a cold front arrives. A few showers are possible Saturday before the best chances arrive Saturday night into Sunday. Not everyone will see rain, but hopefully, you’ll catch a scattered shower and storm if you need it. 1-2″ possible for those who see storms, under an inch if you only get a quick shower. Behind the front, temperatures drop about 10 degrees. Highs stay in the 80s, and overnight temperatures drop down into the 60s.

