Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

Heat Wave Continues

July 28th, 2021
By Zach Holder
Published: Jun. 2, 2021 at 9:32 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

More 90s on the way with potential for upper 90s in some spots Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. No showers are expected to help cool us off either. Heat indices near or over 105°F will make it feel much hotter. Heat starts to break down Saturday night as a cold front arrives. A few showers are possible Saturday before the best chances arrive Saturday night into Sunday. Not everyone will see rain, but hopefully, you’ll catch a scattered shower and storm if you need it. 1-2″ possible for those who see storms, under an inch if you only get a quick shower. Behind the front, temperatures drop about 10 degrees. Highs stay in the 80s, and overnight temperatures drop down into the 60s.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman’s body discovered alongside a road in Izard County has been sent to the state crime lab.
Woman’s body found in ditch
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm
Federal agents arrested three people recently after customs officers seized a package heading...
Agents intercept 6 kilos of hallucinogenic drugs bound for Northeast Arkansas
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Robin Prine, 38
Man on probation arrested after leaving crash scene

Latest News

It’ll still feel hot this afternoon but our heat index should stay under 105°F.
Bryan's Wednesday Morning Forecast 7/28
Ryan's Monday 5PM Forecast (7/26/2021)
Ryan's Monday 5PM Forecast (7/26/2021)
Ryan's Monday 10PM Forecast (7/26/2021)
Ryan's Monday 10PM Forecast (7/26/2021)
Ryan's Tuesday Evening Forecast (7/27)
Ryan's Tuesday Evening Forecast (7/27)