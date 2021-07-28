Energy Alert
‘It’s not going to be forever,’ thoughts on new mask guidance

By Monae Stevens
Published: Jul. 27, 2021 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Center for Disease Control changed its guidance on indoor mask-wearing in certain areas of the United States, recommending all people should wear a mask indoors regardless of their vaccination status.

This comes after the delta variant causes a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Mississippi County Health Officer Dr. Valencia Andrews-Pirtle says this comes as no surprise to her.

“[We] talked about this a long time ago about what could happen and it’s happening,” Dr. Andrews-Pirtle said, mentioning she strongly recommended to keep wearing a mask after being vaccinated.

The health official warns vaccinated people to wear a mask for an extra layer of protection. Most people are still not vaccinated, adding a higher chance of getting infected.

One Jonesboro woman told Region 8 News that she is vaccinated, but she will not take a chance on getting the virus.

“You can still get it even though you’re vaccinated and pass it on,” she said.

The woman, who asked to remain anonymous, mentioned her daughter is immunocompromised. She wishes people would be considerate of others at high risk out in public and wear masks.

“It’s not going to be forever,” she said, “it’s just during a pandemic.”

