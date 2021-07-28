July 28: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Wednesday, July 28. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.

Weather Headlines

It took a couple days, but northerly winds did bring slightly drier air to Region 8.

It’ll still feel hot this afternoon but our heat index should stay under 105°F.

As we head into the second half of the week, an expanding ridge of high pressure will lead to some of the hottest weather of the year.

Expect highs near 100 Thursday, Friday and Saturday before we get a break.

A late-weekend cold front should deliver scattered showers and storms, followed by highs in the mid-80s early next week.

Meteorologist Bryan McCormick has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.

Watch LIVE.

News Headlines

Region 8 residents and civic leaders are reacting to the latest CDC guidance regarding masks.

A plan to rezone a piece of property on North Church Street is off the table.

One Region 8 man has made a remarkable recovery after a tragic accident that left him without a foot.

Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.