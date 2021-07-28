Man overcomes tragic accident and losing foot, walks again

HARRISBURG, Ark. (KAIT) - Jeremy Mross has made a remarkable recovery after a tragic accident that left him losing a foot.

“My wife is probably the biggest. She helped me a lot. She pushed me. This community helped a lot. People I didn’t even know sending food, coming out to help,” said Mross.

July 21, 2020, is a date that changed Mross’s life forever. He worked for the City of Harrisburg’s sanitation department, and while on the road, a driver failed to yield at a stop sign, striking Mross.

“I don’t remember the initial impact, but we pulled, I don’t know, maybe 50 feet down the road. From what I could see, my foot was just barely hanging on by just a little bit of skin, and maybe a bone or two,” said Mross.

In December, he had his foot amputated. He got a prosthetic on March 11. From there, he was able to walk.

“Two teams of kids watching my every move so I couldn’t give up. I wasn’t going to give up,” said Mross.

By April, he was back to work for the city’s park and recreation department, volunteering with the fire department and coaching softball. He hasn’t missed one of his kid’s games.

“I had my foot amputated then went to my son’s basketball game the next day,” said Mross.

Mayor Justin Kimble said he’s very proud of Mross’s hard work.

“You’ve got someone who’s been hurt traumatically and has lost a limb, and one of his goals was to get back to work. He’s not going to give up, he’s never going to give up, and that’s good. I think everyone needs to live like that,” said Kimble.

Mross has advice for any situation.

“Just keep pushing forward. There’s no reason to dwell on the past. Just keep looking forward and what can come,” said Mross.

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.