Energy Alert
Ask the Expert
GR8 Acts of Kindness
Medical Minute
Take a Road Trip
Local Jobs Hiring Now
Great Health Divide
Advertisement

National Civil Rights Museum celebrates 30 years with events, new exhibit

The National Civil Rights Museum
The National Civil Rights Museum
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 1:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The National Civil Rights Museum is celebrating 30 years of being the first-of-its-kind museum to display American civil rights history.

NCRM opened its doors on July 4, 1991, and to mark the 30-year anniversary, the museum is holding events and introducing a new exhibit.

First, NCRM plans to host the 30th Anniversary Community Celebration on September 25 as a way to thank the community for its hand in helping the museum thrive.

Its annual Freedom Award Event will also make a comeback this year after the event was put on hold last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is open to the community but will also be held virtually for people to tune in around the globe on October 14.

A 30th Anniversary exhibition is also in the works to open this fall.

NCRM invites the public to donate any artifacts, news clippings, documents or photos you may have stored away.

For more information about NCRM’s 30th-anniversary celebration visit civilrightsmuseum.org. Information on the Freedom Award event at freedomaward.org.

Copyright 2021 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman’s body discovered alongside a road in Izard County has been sent to the state crime lab.
Woman’s body found in ditch
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm
I-40 bridge set to reopen next week, Arkansas judge says, but DOT officials won’t confirm
A restaurant staffer wears a face mask while working. The CDC is expected to release new...
CDC changes course on indoor masks in some parts of the US
Federal agents arrested three people recently after customs officers seized a package heading...
Agents intercept 6 kilos of hallucinogenic drugs bound for Northeast Arkansas
Robin Prine, 38
Man on probation arrested after leaving crash scene

Latest News

By April, he was back to work for the city’s park and recreation department, volunteering with...
Man overcomes tragic accident and losing foot, walks again
Members of the MAPC pulled the agenda regarding a rezoning on North Church Street just before...
Rezoning request for North Church street pulled
The party will be held on Saturday in order to raise funds for the future growth of the area.
Downtown Wynne prepares for community block party fundraiser
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus
Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19