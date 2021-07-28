Energy Alert
New visitor policy in effect at Baxter Regional Medical Center in Mtn. Home, Ark.

(KY3)
By KY3 Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2021 at 6:00 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MTN. HOME, Ark. (KY3) -Baxter Regional Medical Center reports that they have 43 COVID-19 patients as of Tuesday. Ten of those patients are in ICU.

In response to the high number of cases, Baxter Regional is limiting all patients to one visitor over the age of 18 per day. The policy went into effect on Tuesday. Visitors are required to wear masks at all times while inside Baxter Regional facilities.

There are also 30 Baxter Regional employees out with COVID-19.

Baxter Regional says their ICU is full, with both COVID-19 and non-COVID-19 patients.

Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccines are available at no cost and by appointment only for those 12 and older at Baxter Regional Internal Medicine & Infectious Disease Clinic. To request a vaccine appointment, call (870) 508-7450, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. - 5 p.m. or Friday, 8 a.m. - noon.

